Glowinski becomes latest Colt to hit COVID list; Ryan Kelly ruled out vs Cardinals

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are preparing to be without two starters along their offensive line when they take on the Cardinals Saturday in Arizona.

Head coach Frank Reich announced Thursday that center Ryan Kelly has been ruled out of the Christmas-Day contest. Kelly and his wife, Emma, tragically lost their daughter, Mary Kate, earlier this month. The team has told Kelly to take all the time he needs before returning to football. Danny Pinter is expected to make his third consecutive start in Kelly’s place.

Guard Mark Glowinski, who has started 12 games this season on the right side of the line, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday. Chris Reed, who played well while filling in for left guard Quenton Nelson earlier in the season, is in line to make his sixth start of the year.

Reich also noted that safety Andrew Sendejo will not be available after suffering a concussion in Saturday’s win over the New England Patriots.

On Wednesday, the Colts announced that defensive end Kemoko Turay and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.