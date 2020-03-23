Former Colts quarterback, XFL star Walker signs with Panthers

CHARLOTTE (AP) – A person familiar with the situation says the Panthers have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with former XFL quarterback P.J. Walker of the Houston Roughnecks.

Walker led Houston to a 5-0 record while pacing the XFL in passing yards and touchdown passes.

Walker spent parts of the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons on the Colts practice squad. Then known as “Philip” instead of P.J., Walker played for the Colts in preseason games but never in the regular season.

Walker got an opportunity in the XFL in part because of a recommendation by former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. Luck’s father, Oliver Luck, is the commissioner of the XFL.

The Panthers also announced the signings of three unrestricted free agents as previously reported — linebacker Tahir Whitehead from the Raiders, defensive end Stephen Weatherly from the Vikings and offensive lineman John Miller from the Bengals.