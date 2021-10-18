Foot injury might end season for Colts’ Parris Campbell

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 17: Parris Campbell #1 of the Indianapolis Colts catches a pass for a touchdown against Terrence Brooks #8 of the Houston Texans in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The biggest play of Parris Campbell’s career might also have been his last play this season.

The Indianapolis Colts’ oft-injured third-year receiver suffered a foot injury on his 51-yard touchdown reception in Sunday’s 31-3 win over the Houston Texans. It most certainly will send him to the injured reserve list and might end his season.

“It’s too soon to tell,’’ Frank Reich said Monday afternoon, “but it could be that . . . it is a significant injury.

“It’s just an unfortunate break and we’ll see here as we go how long a period of time we’re talking about, but it’s going to be a little bit.’’

It’s the latest injury for the Colts’ much-hyped 2019 second-round draft pick. He’s missed 24 of 38 regular-season games since selected with the 59th overall pick.

Campbell was limited to seven games as a rookie while dealing with groin surgery, a fractured right foot and a broken right hand. Last season, he sustained season-ending damage to the medial collateral and posterior collateral ligaments in his left knee week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Campbell missed the week 2 meeting this season with the Los Angeles Rams with an abdominal injury.

In 14 career games, he’s flashed his potential with 34 receptions, 360 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also had six rushes for 50 yards.

In five games this season, Campbell has 10 catches for 162 yards and one TD.

“It’s just heartbreaking for him, for us,’’ Reich said. “Feel like he was hitting a groove and hate it for him.’’

Reich and the rest of the team already have stepped forward and offered Campbell support as he deals with his latest injury.

Reich’s advice?

“You’ve gotta believe,’’ he said he told Campbell. “You’ve gotta believe you were destined to do this. Parris is a man of strong faith, so he’s got to maintain that aspect of his life and trust that the plan for his life . . . even those these are real struggles that are very painful, you’ve got to find a silver lining.

“You’ve got to keep believing that you’re going to be an impact player in this league. Don’t lose vision for that. Just do not lose vision for that.

“I love this guy. This is a special person. He’ll have all the support he needs and I know he has the internal fortitude to bounce back from this.’’

Added tight end Mo Alie-Cox: “I really don’t know too much details yet, but we’ve got to be there, support him through these tough times. As a player it’s always tough when you have to be away from the team because we’re together every day.

“Just help him with his support system and uplift his spirits.’’

Campbell was upbeat and optimistic as he headed into his third season. He also admitted his first two seasons were frustrating.

“I think that’s a great word,’’ he said during the offseason. “It’s been things out of my control. Some of these injuries are just freak injuries. It’s definitely frustrating, but I’m also motivated.’’

Intent on getting a fresh start, Campbell switched from his No. 15 jersey to No. 1.

“I just needed to be in something new,’’ he said. “Definitely a new start, so I’m looking forward to it.’’

Unfortunately, a change in jersey number didn’t change Campbell’s luck in terms of injuries.

T.Y. update

Reich was unable to offer much of an update on T.Y. Hilton, who suffered a quadriceps injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s victory.

“He was doing fine today,’’ Reich said. “With these soft tissue things, we’re going to need to let it settle for 48 hours to really start to begin to make a determination. I’m not sure we’re going to be able to make a determination even by Wednesday or Thursday.

“We’ll just keep it day-by-day, be hopeful. We know he heals faster than most people. He’s unique in that way.

“But we’ll be smart as well.’’

Nelson update

All Pro left guard Quenton Nelson is eligible to return to practice Wednesday. He’s missed the last three games after being placed on IR with a high sprain to his right ankle.

“It’s not fully been determined. I’m optimistic,’’ Reich said.

The team also must make a decision on rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger Wednesday. He’s been practicing after being placed on IR with a knee injury, and must either be added to the active roster or remain on IR and miss the rest of the season.

