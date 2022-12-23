FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With Nick Foles already installed as the starting quarterback this coming Monday night for the Colts, interim coach Jeff Saturday made another announcement regarding the QB position on Friday when he revealed that Sam Ehlinger will be Foles’ back-up on for the upcoming game against the Chargers.

“We’re going to go with Nick (Foles) and Sam and then we’ll play it week to week as we go forward, but that’s what we’re going to go this week,” Saturday said during media availability on Friday.

That means Matt Ryan will likely be inactive for the Monday Night Football game in Indianapolis.

“We met as a staff and just had discussions of everything that’s been going on,” Saturday said regarding Ryan. “Just felt like it would be in the best interest of everybody. Again, you all heard what I said about Matt (Ryan), I have a ton of respect for him. He’s a pro’s pro. I just felt like this week in particular is probably the best way to go.”

Ehlinger started two games for the Colts earlier this year with the Colts losing to both Washington and New England.