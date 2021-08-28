Ehlinger knocked out of final preseason game with knee injury

Indianapolis Colts

by: Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger run a drill during practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

DETROIT (AP) – Rookie Sam Ehlinger was knocked out of the preseason finale with a knee injury, delivering another hit on the Indianapolis Colts’ depth chart at quarterback in a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions. Carson Wentz is recovering from foot surgery. Ehlinger is competing with second-year quarterback Jacob Eason to possibly take the team’s first snap in two weeks when the season opens. Ehlinger was hurt in the first half after he was 3 for 3 for 63 yards and had a 14-yard run. Eason was 10 of 14 for 74 yards.

