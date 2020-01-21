Doyle headed to Pro Bowl

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle celebrates after catching a 7-yard touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL today announced that Colts tight end Jack Doyle has been named to the 2020 Pro Bowl. This marks his second career Pro Bowl selection (first in 2017). Doyle is replacing Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who is participating in the Super Bowl.

Doyle started all 16 games for the Colts this season for the first time in his career and finished with 43 receptions for 448 yards and four touchdowns. He is currently tied for fourth in consecutive regular season games started (16) among active tight ends in the NFL. Doyle helped Indianapolis register a top-

10 rushing attack for the first time since 2001 as the Colts boasted the league’s seventh ranked rushing offense (133.1 yards per game). Indianapolis’ 4.52 yards per carry was the fifth-highest single-season total in franchise history.

Doyle joins center Ryan Kelly, linebacker Darius Leonard and guard/center Quenton Nelson, who were each named to the Pro Bowl. This marks the first time the Colts have had at least four players represented in the Pro Bowl since 2014.