INDIANAPOLIS – The “double horseshoes” are back.
The Indianapolis Colts will wear uniforms from 1956 for the Saturday, Dec. 16, “Throwback Game” against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The uniforms feature dual horseshoes on the back of the helmets, along with triple stripes on the arms and socks. Instead of the double-blue striping on their usual pants, the 1956 unis feature a single blue stripe. Side uniform numbers appear on top of the shoulders instead of the sleeves.
The Colts wore these uniforms when they played in Baltimore, with some of the franchise’s best players sporting them on the field. They include legends like Johnny Unitas, Lenny Moore, Raymond Berry, Art Donovan, Gino Marchetti and Don Shula. Richmond native Weeb Ewbank coached the 1956 team.
The Colts bring out these uniforms every once in a while.
They sported the 1956 jerseys during a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. The Colts ended up losing 38 to 31 after holding a 24-14 lead in a game marred by five turnovers. The team inducted Robert Mathis into the Ring of Honor during halftime.
During a memorable 2004 game on Thanksgiving, the Colts donned the road version of the uniform as Peyton Manning threw six touchdown passes against the Detroit Lions in a 41-9 win. Marvin Harrison and Brandon Stokley both had three touchdown catches in the game.
The throwback feel isn’t limited to the uniforms. The Colts will heavily feature the “Bucking Horse” logo on gameday; the first 30,000 fans to arrive at Lucas Oil Stadium will get a pennant featuring it. In addition, the Colts Cheerleaders will don throwback duds.
You can find the throwback gear in the Colts Pro Shop or on the Colts’ website.