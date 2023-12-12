INDIANAPOLIS – The “double horseshoes” are back.

The Indianapolis Colts will wear uniforms from 1956 for the Saturday, Dec. 16, “Throwback Game” against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The uniforms feature dual horseshoes on the back of the helmets, along with triple stripes on the arms and socks. Instead of the double-blue striping on their usual pants, the 1956 unis feature a single blue stripe. Side uniform numbers appear on top of the shoulders instead of the sleeves.

DeForest Buckner in the 1956 throwback uniform/Photo via Indianapolis Colts

The Colts wore these uniforms when they played in Baltimore, with some of the franchise’s best players sporting them on the field. They include legends like Johnny Unitas, Lenny Moore, Raymond Berry, Art Donovan, Gino Marchetti and Don Shula. Richmond native Weeb Ewbank coached the 1956 team.

The Colts bring out these uniforms every once in a while.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 28 Michael Pittman Jr. #11of the Indianapolis Colts during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 28 Cason Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 28: Darius Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts during the second half of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 28 Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 28 Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders perform during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

They sported the 1956 jerseys during a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. The Colts ended up losing 38 to 31 after holding a 24-14 lead in a game marred by five turnovers. The team inducted Robert Mathis into the Ring of Honor during halftime.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne’s throwback helmet shows horseshoes during a Thanksgiving Day game, November 25, 2004 in Detroit. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

In a Nov. 25, 2004 photo, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning is seen during a Thanksgiving Day football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT – NOVEMBER 25: Wide receiver Brandon Stokley #83 of the Indianapolis Colts runs from safety Brock Marion #31 of the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 25, 2004 in Detroit, Michigan. The Colts won the game, 41-9. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

DETROIT – NOVEMBER 25: Running back Edgerrin James #32 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on from the bench while facing the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 25, 2004 in Detroit, Michigan. The Colts defeated the Lions 41-9. (Photo by Tom Pidgeon/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James turns the corner against the Detroit Lions in a Thanksgiving Day game, November 25, 2005 in Detroit. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Marvin Harrison grabs a pass against the Detroit Lions in a Thanksgiving Day game, November 25, 2005 in Detroit. Harrison caught three touchdown passes and the Colts defeated the Lions 41 to 9. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

During a memorable 2004 game on Thanksgiving, the Colts donned the road version of the uniform as Peyton Manning threw six touchdown passes against the Detroit Lions in a 41-9 win. Marvin Harrison and Brandon Stokley both had three touchdown catches in the game.

The throwback feel isn’t limited to the uniforms. The Colts will heavily feature the “Bucking Horse” logo on gameday; the first 30,000 fans to arrive at Lucas Oil Stadium will get a pennant featuring it. In addition, the Colts Cheerleaders will don throwback duds.

You can find the throwback gear in the Colts Pro Shop or on the Colts’ website.