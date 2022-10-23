NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Nyheim Hines didn’t need to consult analytics or adjusted statistics or any other convoluted formula as he considered yet another lost Sunday afternoon.

Too often – too many times this season – these things just aren’t that complicated.

“Offensively we’ve got to get better,’’ Hines said. “We gave them like 10 points.’’

Tennessee Titans 19, Indianapolis Colts 10.

Do the math.

On any other Sunday, the defense did more than enough for the Colts to end their four-game losing streak to the Titans and grab sole possession of first place in the AFC South.

“I thought our defense played well,’’ Matt Ryan said. “Kept it tight.’’

The defense limited the Titans to 254 total yards, including 132 passing by Ryan Tannehill, and allowed only three Randy Bullock field goals. Tennessee’s red-zone offense entered the game as the NFL’s best (12-of-13) and had scored 11 consecutive touchdowns.

Sunday, the Titans were 0-for-2.

But it wasn’t enough.

That’s because Ryan made a pair of killer mistakes, and the Colts finished with three turnovers for the second time against the Titans this season.

Instead of building momentum with a fourth win in five games, they fell to 3-3-1. With an offensive thud.

“I felt like we moved the ball pretty well,’’ Ryan said. “Just turning the ball over has kind of been our Achilles heel.’’

Normally protective of the football during Reich’s first four seasons, the offense suddenly is littering the field with turnovers. It pushed its season total to 14, and Ryan is the main culprit with 12 – nine interceptions and three fumbles.

Michael Pittman Jr.’s fumble with 3½ minutes remaining in the fourth quarter ended any hope of late dramatics, but it was Ryan’s two second-quarter interceptions that propelled the Titans to their fifth straight victory in the series.

“We’ve got to play cleaner,’’ Ryan said. “When we do, we play well.

“It’s one, two plays, particularly in this league in tough division games. There are always three or four plays in a game that are going to change the outcome of games.’’

Again, not complicated. Two plays in less than 5 minutes in the second quarter dropped the Colts in a 13-0 hole they were in capable of climbing out of:

*Colts trailing 3-0, but driving. Second-and-12 at the Titans 28. One play after the officials missed a blatant facemask penalty when Jeffrey Simmons yanked down Hines for a loss of 2, Ryan gifted the Titans 7 points.

The Titans showed pressure from his left, and Ryan wanted to check out of the called play to something else – anything else – but the play clock was winding down.

“We’d like to get to something else in that situation, and we didn’t,’’ he said.

With a free blitzer in his face, Ryan delivered a pass in the direction of Parris Campbell, who didn’t expect to be the target considering the pressure; he was running an out route to occupy two defenders. Safety Andrew Adams stepped in front the pass and returned the interception 76 yards for a touchdown.

“In those situations you’ve got to dirt it or find a way to not have a negative play,’’ Ryan said. “You can’t make a bad play worse.’’

Instead of at least getting a field goal from Chase McLaughlin for a 3-all tie, the Colts trailed 10-0.

*The ensuing series and the Colts again driving. Third-and-3 at the Titans 38. Ryan moved in the pocket to avoid pressure, targeted Pittman but found linebacker David Long Jr.

“You can’t have those kind of plays,’’ Ryan said. “I’ve got to be better than that.’’

Tennessee capitalized with Bullock’s 28-yard field goal and a 13-0 lead that seemed so much larger considering the Colts’ carelessness.

One week after playing a relatively clean game – no turnovers, zero sacks allowed in a 34-27 win over Jacksonville – Indy reverted to the turnover-machine it’s been this season.

“You’re on the road against a very opportunistic team,’’ Reich said. “You don’t have to be perfect, but you just can’t make a ton of mistakes.’’

The issue with the offense – Sunday, and this season – not only are the turnover, but their costly nature. The 14 turnovers have led to 56 points.

In their 24-17 loss to Tennessee in week 4, the Colts suffered three turnovers that led to 14 Titans points. Sunday, 10 points on Ryan’s interceptions were the bottom-line difference.

“We let the defense down,’’ Hines said. “Defense played a great game. We played well enough to win, except for the turnover category and just executing at the end.

“We had drives. We out-gained them. “We did everything we were supposed to do to win this game, but we didn’t execute.’’

The Colts finished with 292 total yards (the Titans had 254), but still couldn’t get their running game untracked. They used Jonathan Taylor in a rotational backfield with Hines and Deon Jackson, and Taylor managed 58 yards on 10 carries. But the run game was limited to 65 yards on 17 attempts.

Ryan completed 33-of-44 for 243 yards with a touchdown to Campbell and the two interceptions, but there were few opportunities to stretch the Titans defense. The Colts’ longest play of the game was Ryan’s 20-yard completion to Alec Pierce.

It all added up to another massive struggle offensively.

The Colts have trailed at the half in nine straight games and haven’t scored on their opening possession in the past nine games. They’ve trailed by a least 11 in all five AFC South games this season.

Campbell did his part with 10 receptions, 70 yards and a 4-yard TD. The catches and yards were career bests.

But he emphasized how the Colts are making things too difficult for themselves.

“It’s like we’re always playing catch up,’’ he said. “You are always in, not necessarily a panic mode, but the urgency is always at an all-time high because you’re trying to come back and score points.

“As an offense, we have got to get better.’’

