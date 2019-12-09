Colts will put Vinatieri on injured reserve with knee injury

Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) watches after his field goal attempt was blocked and returned for a touchdown by the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri will finish the season on injured reserve with an injured left knee.

The Colts made the announcement by saying Vinatieri’s injury would require surgery. The NFL’s career scoring leader missed time at training camp with what he described as tendinitis in the knee.

He tried to play through the injury this season but missed 14 kicks — six extra points and eight field goals. That was the most in the league.

The 46-year-old Vinatieri can become a free agent this offseason.