INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The Colts have waived three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard as Indianapolis prepares to host Tampa Bay on Sunday at 1 p.m. on WANE-TV.

The Colts rank in the top six in sacks, strip sacks and fumble recoveries despite a forgettable October in which they allowed 114 points during a three-game losing streak that saw Leonard play the lowest snap percentage of his career following two back surgeries.

Leonard, a second round pick (36th overall) by the Colts in the NFL Draft, played in 70 career games with 68 starts for Indianapolis. He totaled 614 tackles (385 solo), 32.0 tackles for loss, 15.0 sacks, 31 passes defensed, 12 interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 17 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.

He was a four-time All-Pro choice (First Team in 2018, 2020 and 2021; Second Team in 2019). Leonard was also named to three Pro Bowls (2019-21). Leonard was the 2018 Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year.