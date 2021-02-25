Colts trying to find continuity after making deal for Wentz

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have already had a busy and perhaps transformative offseason.

They’ve lost longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo and quarterback Philip Rivers to retirement.

They found Rivers’ replacement by trading for Carson Wentz and promoted Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator.

Coach Frank Reich also has hired six new assistants and more decisions loom with free agency opening in three weeks and the draft six weeks later.

Still, there’s one essential component Reich is still seeking: continuity.