Colts trade Hairston to Giants

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today traded cornerback Nate Hairston to the New York Jets in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Hairston, 6-0, 185 pounds, was selected by the Colts in the fifth round (158th overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played in 27 games (11 starts) and compiled 64 tackles (50 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks (one for a safety), six passes defensed, one interception and one special teams stop. Hairston also saw action in two postseason contests and recorded two special teams tackles.