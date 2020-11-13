Colts top Titans 34-17 on Thursday Night Football

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 12: Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts beat the Titans 37-17 in a critical AFC South match-up that may go a long way in determining the division champion.

Tennessee looked to be in control after a goal line stand to protect a 17-13 lead in the third quarter, but two bad punts turned the game around.

First, the Titans’ Trevor Daniel shanked a punt, giving the Colts the ball at the Tennessee 27 yard line. The Colts needed only four plays to take the lead as Nyheim Hines scored from four yards to put them on top 20-17.

On Daniel’s next punt, E.J. Speed had a free run through the line and blocked it. T.J. Carrie scooped it up for an easy six-yard touchdown.

Back-up quarterback Jacoby Brissett helped seal the game by plowing into the end zone from two yards out to give the Colts a 34-17 lead.

It was another great game for the defense and for Hines, two weeks after his breakout game in Detroit. The running back also scored on a 13-yard pass from Philip Rivers in the second quarter.

The Colts and Titans are now tied atop the AFC South standings at 6-3. Indianapolis will have 10 days off before hosting the Packers on November 22.