Colts to open training camp July 25

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today released the schedule for 2019 Colts Training Camp, which will kick off Thur., July 25 and end Thur., Aug. 15 at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., about 20 miles north of Indianapolis.

There is no charge to attend training camp, but guests must obtain a free ticket to enter each day. Tickets may be acquired online at Colts.com/Camp.

The team also announced that Kerauno, an Indianapolis-based, global tech company, will be the title sponsor for Colts camp for the next several seasons. Founded in 2018, Kerauno is a global “Communications Software as a Service” (SaaS) provider that powerfully connects people, process, software and systems.

Kerauno has created a global customer base that relies on its mobile-first communications services to optimize business processes, enhance customer and employee engagements, and drive revenue to the bottom line, while providing powerful metrics to help make informed decisions.

“The Colts are all about connecting people through the power of sport,” said Roger VanDerSnick, Colts chief sales & marketing officer. “Likewise, Kerauno specializes in connecting people and businesses through their innovative technology, and we are excited to join forces with them and Indianapolis’ thriving tech community.”

Throughout camp, the Colts will utilize Kerauno’s Launch text engagement platform to relay camp updates, events and promotions to fans and attendees.

“We’re truly excited to partner with the Colts and believe there is a unique opportunity for both of our organizations,” said Josh Ross, Kerauno co-founder & CEO. “The Colts deliver incredible speed and power on the field, and our platform can deliver that same speed and power for fan engagements beyond the field. Our goal is to change the world by advancing communication interactions and the power of text delivers on that, through its directness, simplicity and personal connection. We’re excited to help the Colts implement this new text engagement experience and continue to explore the boundless possibilities.”

This summer marks the second of a 10-year partnership to host Colts camp at Grand Park. Like last year, activities and events will be focused on entertaining the whole family and giving fans increased access.

For security purposes, the NFL’s “clear bag” policy for gamedays will be in effect in areas that require a ticket. For more information, see the attached or visit NFL.com/allclear.

“The Colts players, coaches and staff had such a positive experience at Grand Park last year that we can’t wait for Training Camp to kick off this summer,” said Kalen Jackson, Colts vice chair & owner. “We learned much in our first year in Westfield that we will use to build a bigger and better experience for our fans so they can be a big part of this season-long journey.”

Highlights of 2019 camp will include:

· Colts practices. The team is scheduled to host 16 practices, featuring a mix of morning, afternoon, evening and weekend practices, all of which are open to the public.

· Theme Days. Colts camp will feature a series theme days, where various local groups, organizations and fans will be highlighted. More details on each day will be released later this summer. Themes for 2019 Colts camp will include:

o Camp Kickoff – Thur., July 25

o Kids Day, presented by Riley Children’s Health – Sat., July 27

o Colts Community Day – Sun., July 28

o Grandparents Day – Tues., July 30

o Back-to-School Day – Wed., July 31

o Armed Forces Day, presented by Wagner Reese – Sat., Aug. 3

o Fan Appreciation Day, presented by Vectren – Sun., Aug. 4

o First Responders Day – Mon., Aug. 5

o Sunrise Shred – Sat., Aug. 10

o Sunday Funday, presented by Meijer – Sun., Aug. 11

o Moms and Tots Day Out – Mon., Aug. 12

o BBQ Bash, powered by Kerauno – Wed., Aug. 14

o Thirsty Thursday, presented by Bud Light – Thur., Aug. 15.

· Colts City returns! An interactive experience for the whole family, Colts City will be open each day practice is open to the public. Daily activities and opportunities will include:

o Colts Play 60 Field, featuring football drills, 40-yard dash & punt returns

o Colts inflatables

o Colts In Motion, the team’s new-and-improved interactive, traveling museum

o Colts Pro Shop

o Coca-Cola Social Tent

o Photo opportunities

o Interactive sponsor displays and exhibits

o Picnic area

o Letters From Camp,which invitesfans to write letters of encouragement to players during camp

o Colts 50/50 Raffle, with 50 percent of the net proceeds supporting the work of the Indianapolis Colts Foundation in the community (Indiana Gaming License #: 146903).

o School Supply Drive. The Colts are partnering with Teachers’ Treasures and will encourage fans to donate school supplies, that will benefit more than 4,300 local teachers with resources to provide their students with school supplies.

· Colts joint practices with the Cleveland Browns. These practices – on Wed., Aug. 14 and Thur., Aug. 15 – will be open to the public and will take place in advance of the teams’ preseason game on Sat., Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.