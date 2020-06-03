Colts to hold training camp at team’s practice facilities, not Grand Park in Westfield

Indianapolis Colts

by: Colts Media Relations

Posted:

Courtesy: Indianapolis Colts

INDIANPOLIS – The National Football League today informed its member clubs that upcoming training camps must be held at teams’ respective practice facilities.

The league’s decision was made based on the medical assessment of current risk factors and in consideration for the health and safety of players and football staffs.

Due to the change, the Indianapolis Colts will now conduct its 2020 training camp at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis.

The start of training camp will be announced at a later date. The Colts look forward to returning to the Grand Park Sports Campus next year.

