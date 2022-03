INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indianapolis native Jack Doyle has announced his retirement after nine years with the Indianapolis Colts.

The tight end played in 131 career games (84 starts) and caught 295 passes for 2,729 yards and 24 touchdowns.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection (2017 and 2019, he also appeared in six postseason contests (two starts) and compiled 14 receptions for 100 yards and one touchdown.