Colts take big names Pittman, Taylor in second round

Indianapolis Colts

by: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Indianapolis Colts have taken Southern Cal receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor with their first two picks of the 2020 NFL draft.

General manager Chris Ballard has said he was looking to upgrade the receiving group and hopes the No. 34 overall pick will help.

Ballard spent the first part of the offseason investing in defense, which is why Indy did not have a first-round pick.

The Colts traded that selection to San Francisco last month for Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner

