Colts sign defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth.

Stallworth, 6-2, 305 pounds, played in 18 career games with the New Orleans Saints over the last two seasons (2018-19) and totaled 16 tackles (11 solo), 1.0 tackle for loss, 1.0 sack and one fumble recovery. He also appeared in three postseason contests and collected six tackles (three solo). Stallworth was originally signed by New Orleans as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2018.

In 2019, Stallworth spent time on the Saints’ active roster and practice squad. He played in four games and tallied eight tackles (five solo). Stallworth also saw action in one postseason contest and tallied one solo tackle.