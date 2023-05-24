INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have signed rookie defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore.

The team’s fourth-round draft pick (No. 110 overall) is due a four-year, $4.636 million contract with a $796,908 signing bonus, according to overthecap.com.

Adebawore was an ultra-athletic lineman at Northwestern who’s expected to be a contributor in coordinator Gus Bradley’s defensive line rotation.

The 6-2, 282-pounder started 33 of 41 games at Northwestern and collected 97 tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

The Colts have signed nine of their 12 draft picks.

Still unsigned are quarterback Anthony Richardson (round 1), cornerback JuJu Brents (round 2) and wide receiver Josh Downs (round 3).

