WESTFIELD – A bit of normalcy returned for a sweltering first day of training camp.

Shaq was back.

With the Grand Park Sports Campus bleachers undoubtedly filled with fans eager to get their first glimpse of the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback of the future – that would be rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson – the initial buzz Wednesday morning was created by the presence of one of the team’s popular veterans.

Again, Shaquille Leonard was back.

After passing his physical Tuesday, the All-Pro linebacker walked onto the practice field for the team’s initial camp work. Everyone noticed, and responded accordingly.

Leonard paused when asked about the reaction from an adoring crowd.

“I just got chills since you asked that,’’ he said. “That was emotional for me. It’s been a long journey, man. It’s been a long journey.

“You see a lot of bad things, people thought I was just sitting out to sit out and not understand I was fighting my tail off to get back to be the best version of myself for this team.’’

That long journey has been emotionally and physically taxing for the heart and soul of the Colts’ defense. A quick recap:

*surgery in June 2021 on his left ankle.

*surgery June 9, 2022 to address two disks in his back that were pressing on nerves and robbing him of strength in his left calf/ankle.

*surgery in October to repair a broken nose after colliding with teammate Zaire Franklin in his week 4 debut against Tennessee. He also sustained a concussion on the play.

*surgery Nov. 15 to again deal with the disks in his back.

That’s four surgeries/procedures in a little more than two years. The two back surgeries threatened the career of a player named first-team All-Pro three times and second-team once in his first four seasons. His NFL debut was noteworthy: the Colts’ first Defensive Rookie of the Year since Duane Bickett in 1985.

At one point during the process, Leonard wondered if he would ever make it all the way back, ever regain his “Maniac’’ status.

That’s the reason Wednesday morning seemed so significant.

There was speculation Leonard might open camp on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) for a second straight summer. But he passed his physical – he has not been cleared for contact – and was expected to be eased back into practice.

Instead, Leonard went through positional drills, then handled the bulk of repetitions in 11-on-11 work.

“Yeah, that most definitely surprised me,’’ he said, adding he didn’t truly get comfortable on the practice field until going through individual drills.

The hours leading up to Wednesday spoke volumes regarding Leonard’s mindset considering he’s dealing with a second comeback from the second back surgery in six months.

“It felt like this was a game day for me,’’ he said. “First time in a while: no sleep last night, jitterbugs all morning.

“I haven’t been on the field since November.’’

He shared his pre-practice anxieties with a teammate.

“Yeah, I was actually talking to someone today about being nervous,’’ Leonard said. “It’s just because I care so much about football. I love what I do. Football is the only thing in my life that makes the world stop. All the bad things going on in my life – all the stress that’s going on – when I step between the white lines, that’s the only time all that comes to a halt.

“Once that was taken away from me, my safe haven spot was gone. Now that I’m back, having a safe haven spot, it’s a blessing. That’s why I was so nervous last night. I didn’t want to come back and have a repeat of something that I did last year.’’

What must be stressed is Wednesday was just the next step in Rehab 2.0 for Leonard. After admittedly rushing back following the first surgery – “Just learning from my mistakes’’ – he’s making certain to listen to the trainers and his body.

There’s every reason to believe the coaching staff will monitor Leonard’s workload, especially early in camp.

“They know how I am,’’ he said. “They know that I love and want to be on the field, but they have to protect me as well.’’

Leonard appeared comfortable and moved well while working with the first-team defense.

“Today was the best I’ve felt in a long time,’’ he said. “When you’re working by yourself, it’s tough to judge. Now that I’m being in the team setting and going against the guys, working on hands and feet and being in space . . . I’m happy with it.’’

But everyone needs to keep him mind Leonard’s long journey continues.

“Coming in today, I felt like I was still in the dark,’’ he said. “I probably won’t say there’s light at the end of the tunnel until I watch the tape and see . . . how was I moving? How was I competing with my teammates?

“Then I can feel better about himself.’’

First-year coach Shane Steichen got his first glimpse of a player who, when on top of his game, is one of the NFL’s premier linebackers. In his first four seasons, the instinctive Leonard compiled a busy stat line: 538 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, 11 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.

Last season, Leonard was limited to three games and 74 snaps.

“It’s awesome to have him back, the energy he brings,’’ Steichen said. “I know he’s been grinding, taking care of his body to get back out there.

“We’re slowly progressing him back in and just really thankful and thrilled for him to be back out there.’’

