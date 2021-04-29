Colts select Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye with 21st pick

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A judge in the case of a Fort Wayne woman accused of severely abusing a Muncie baby has appointed a doctor to evaluate her mental competency.

Amber Vannatter, 20, has been charged with four counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14-years-old and two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. All six charges are Level 3 felonies, each carrying up to 16 years in prison. Vannatter is also facing a Class B Misdemeanor for giving false information.