Colts select Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye with 21st pick

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WANE) – The Indianapolis Colts selected University of Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye with the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night, addressing the need for an improved pass rush with a Big Ten standout.
