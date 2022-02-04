Colts select Gus Bradley defensive coordinator

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley is seen in the bench area during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have turned to Gus Bradley to restructure their defense.

Bradley, 55, has been selected to replace Matt Eberlus as the team’s defensive coordinator, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. Eberflus was named the Chicago Bears head coach last week.

Bradley brings a deep resume to the Colts.

He has been a defensive coordinator with the Las Vegas Raiders (2021), Los Angeles Chargers (2017-20) and Seattle Seahawks (2009-12) as well as head coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013-16.

Last season, Bradley’s Raider defense ranked 14th in yards allowed and 26th in points.

The Colts opted for Bradley following an exhaustive search that included Jacksonville defensive coordinator Joe Cullen, Tennessee senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz, Washington defensive backs coach Chris Harris, Dallas secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. and New Orleans defensive backs coach Kris Richard.

Bradley must rebuild the defensive staff as several of Eberflus’ assistants have joined him in Chicago: Alan Williams (coordinator), Dave Borgonzi (linebackers), James Rowe (defensive backs) and David Overstreet II (assistant defensive backs).

Also, defensive line coach Brian Baker was not retained.

