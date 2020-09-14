Colts: Season-opening loss both frustrating and motivating

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 13: Philip Rivers #17 of the Indianapolis Colts watches the replay board after throwing an interception during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on September 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 27-20 loss to the Jaguars was not how the Colts saw things going in their 2020 season opener.

“(I) felt like we were ready to go in all three phases and just hurt ourselves,” explains head coach Frank Reich.

That damage was done in multiple ways. Philip Rivers’ two interceptions are perhaps the clearest example. T.Y. Hilton’s drops are a close second (if not 1-A). In addition, a Red Zone penalty that stalled a drive and lead to a missed field goal is also prevalent. And Rivers cites another: A pass where he came off a read too quickly that should have been a touchdown.

“It’s a frustrated locker room because we expected to win the game,” says quarterback Philip Rivers, “but it’s also a very motivated and looking forward locker room that we know what we’re capable of.”

Inside the locker room, the Colts *may in fact know what they’re capable of, but they still have to prove that potential *outside of the locker room, especially after a loss to the team most (if not all) expert NFL analysts projected to be the worst in the league.