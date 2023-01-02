FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The National Football League announced on Monday that the week 18 game against the Houston Texans will be played at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 8. That game will air on WANE-TV, as it has been assigned to be broadcast by CBS.

The Texans and Colts game at Lucas Oil Stadium will feature two of the worst teams in the NFL this season. The Colts are 4-11-1 and coming off their sixth-straight loss. The Texans are 2-13-1 and currently in line for the no. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

WANE-TV will air a second NFL game at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday that has yet to be determined.