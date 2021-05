Colts schedule released for 2021 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — During a statewide address to Ohioans Wednesday evening, Governor Mike DeWine announced that most COVID-19 health orders will be removed on June 2. In addition, a series of statewide drawings will be conducted to provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

“For a year, Ohioans have made sacrifices to save lives and keep our state moving forward. What you have done has really worked! And now, we have a powerful weapon that is almost 100 percent effective in beating the virus," Governor DeWine said in his remarks. "Simply put, the vaccine is stronger and better than medical experts ever imagined. And now, everyone 12 and over can use it to protect themselves -- to put an invisible shield of protection around themselves. Everyone can now control their own health—their own destiny.”