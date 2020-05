INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – DECEMBER 22: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts on the sidelines in the game against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The NFL released the 2020 schedule on Thursday night and of the 16 regular season games for the Colts 11 are set to air on CBS.

The Colts open the 2020 campaign on the road against AFC South rival Jacksonville on September 13.

The first home game for Indianapolis is set for the following Sunday on September 20 against the Vikings.