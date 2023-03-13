INDIANAPOLIS – Shortly after losing one linebacker to free agency, the Indianapolis Colts kept another from hitting the market.

The team has signed E.J. Speed to a two-year, $8 million contract, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed. The deal was first reported by Jordan Schultz.

The Colts retained Speed after losing veteran Bobby Okereke, who agreed to a four-year, $40 million free-agent deal with the New York Giants.

Speed is a 2019 fifth-round pick who has been a key special teams player while gradually getting more exposure on defense. He has appeared in 61 games with six starts, and five of the starts came in 2022.

With All-Pro Shaq Leonard missing most of the season with back issues, Speed was on the field for a career-high 314 defensive snaps after handling a total of 180 in his first three seasons. He responded with a career-best 55 tackles, including 32 solos.

On special teams, Speed has 31 tackles while blocking one punt and returning two blocked punts for touchdowns.

