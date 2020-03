INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Indianapolis Colts continue to build their defense, this time by signing former Minnesota Vikings cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Rhodes signed a one-year deal.

The person requested anonymity because the Colts have not yet announced the signing.

Rhodes appeared in three Pro Bowls with the Vikings and was an All-Pro in 2017 when he had 56 tackles and two interceptions.