INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts removed defensive end Tyquan Lewis from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

The move means he is now able to practice with the team during training camp.

Lewis landed on PUP while recovering from a left patellar tendon injury he suffered against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 30. He finished the season on injured reserve.

During the 2021 season, Lewis tore his right patellar tendon against the Tennessee Titans. He also ended that season on IR.

The Colts re-signed Lewis in the offseason.

A valuable rotational player on the defensive line, the Ohio State product has appeared in 48 games with 16 starts and piled up 70 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, 25 quarterback hits and one interception during his time in Indy.

Lewis appeared during seven games last season, finishing with 14 tackles and a sack before being injured.