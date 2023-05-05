INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts released quarterback Nick Foles on Friday.

The Colts signed Foles to a two year contract in May 2022. Foles started two games for the Colts during his tenure. The Colts lost both.

During Foles time with the Colts he completed 25 passes out of 45 attempts for a total of 224 yards. He threw zero touchdowns and four interceptions. Foles was sacked eight times as a Colt.

Prior to joining the Colts, Foles won Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles in a Cinderella story of a win after Eagles starter Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending injury late in the regular season.