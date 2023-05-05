INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – After one season in Indianapolis, the Colts are parting ways from long time veteran Nick Foles.

Foles arrived to Indianapolis as a backup to Matt Ryan, but was thrust in to the starting lineup late in the season. In two starts, Foles completed 25-of-45 passes for 224 yards and four interceptions. The Colts lost both games that Foles started.

Indianapolis continues their restructure of the quarterback room after releasing Matt Ryan earlier this offseason. The Colts also drafted Florida QB Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.