Colts release defensive lineman Margus Hunt

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today released defensive tackle Margus Hunt.
Hunt, 6-8, 295 pounds, was a member of the Colts for three seasons and played in 47 games (25 starts). He compiled 55 tackles (21 solo), 19.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four passes defensed, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. Hunt was signed by the Colts as an unrestricted free agent on March 14, 2017 after four years with the Cincinnati Bengals. In 91 career games he has 101 tackles (68 solo), 23.0 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble.