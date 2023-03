INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – With NFL free agency unofficially underway, the Colts are busy retaining their own talent.

On Monday, the Colts announced they have re-signed defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis to a contract extension. Lewis has spent his first five years in Indianapolis, tallying 70 tackles, including 17 for loss, and 9.5 sacks.

Lewis has also seen his last two seasons cut short due to knee injuries.

The Colts currently hold the fourth overall pick in this April’s NFL Draft.