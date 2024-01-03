INDIANAPOLIS – Quenton Nelson continues to make his mark on the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts’ veteran guard is the team’s only selection to the Pro Bowl Games, and it’s getting to be a habit.

Nelson was named to his sixth Pro Bowl since being selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 draft. He’s the first Colt to be named in each of his first six seasons and joins Zack Martin, Richmond Webb and Hall of Famer Joe Thomas as the only players to have done so at the league level.

Nelson also is the first Colt selected to six consecutive Pro Bowls since Peyton Manning in 2005-2010. The last offensive lineman in club history named to six straight Pro Bowls was Jim Parker in 1960-65.

Four Colts were named alternates: wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., linebacker Zaire Franklin, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and center Ryan Kelly.

