Colts QBs Rivers, Brissett building bond

INDIANAPOLIS – After a summer full of Zoom meetings and occasional texts, Colts quarterbacks Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett are finally building their relationship in person at the Colts Complex.

“Now, being together in the building for five days or so – more than that, a week or so,” says Rivers, “he’s been awesome. I really can’t say enough positive about how he has been both with this change I guess – I don’t know another word for it, with me being here.”

The Colts signed Rivers this offseason to a one-year, $25 million deal to be their starting quarterback, replacing Brissett, who led the franchise to a 7-9 record in 2019.

“He’s been a pro, a true pro,” adds Rivers. “I don’t think it is one of those deals where he’s going, ‘All right, I’m going to take a back seat.’ He’s competing like crazy, he’s giving a quiz on the Zoom meetings. When we get to practice he is going to be trying to get after it. So it will be a healthy competition and also we’ll pull for each other like crazy. I think the one thing we both know we both want is what’s best for this team and how can we find a way to be the best team we can be this year? I am thankful that is the environment that we are going to be in.”

The coming NFL season has the potential to be one where more backups than usual see time, due to COVID-19 precautions established by the league.

“We’re still figuring out some of the rules,” explains Rivers. “Some of these close contacts, is the guy going to miss a game just because he was close to somebody on a Friday afternoon? Who knows what could happen – you miss a game or two here or there. I can only imagine what that will feel like if that does happen. But yes, certainly having him here and the experience he has here, the success he’s had and the way he has played is going to be a real positive.”

Colts training camp continues with strength, conditioning, and walkthroughs for the next six days before practice in helmets is allowed per NFL rules on August 12. The first day of full-pad practice is set for August 17.