Colts put up season-high 41 points in win over Lions

Nyheim Hines #21 of the Indianapolis Colts dives into the endzone for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Ford Field on November 01, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts put up a season-high 41 points in Detroit Sunday as they defeated the Lions 41-21.

Philip Rivers picked up where he left off before the bye with another sharp performance. The 38-year-old completed 23 of 33 passes for 262 yards and 3 touchdowns. Running back Nyheim Hines was on the receiving end of two of those scores, including an impressive catch-and-run that ended with a spin and dive into the endzone.

While the passing game was clicking, the Colts again struggled to open up rushing lanes on the ground. Indianapolis finished with 119 rushing yards on 39 carries, which is just 3.1 yards per attempt.

Matt Eberflus’ defense harassed quarterback Matthew Stafford all game long. The Colts notched six sacks on the day, including 2 sacks each by Tyquan Lewis and Denico Autry. A fourth quarter pick-six by cornerback Kenny Moore put the game out of the Lions reach.

Next week, the Baltimore Ravens come to Indy in a battle between AFC contenders.

This story will be updated.