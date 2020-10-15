Colts put perfect home record on line against Bengals

Philip Rivers of the Indianapolis Colts passes against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Oct. 4, 2020, in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts will put their perfect home record on the line Sunday against the struggling Cincinnati Bengals.

Indy has won its first two this season at Lucas Oil Stadium and three straight overall.

Up to 12,500 fans will be allowed in the stands.

Both teams are coming off road losses.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, the No. 1 overall draft pick in April, has thrown five TD passes and one interception in his first three road games but will be facing the NFL’s stingiest defense.

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is expected to make his 230th consecutive mark, breaking a tie with Bruce Matthews for the fourth-longest streak in league history.

