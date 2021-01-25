Colts promote quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator

FILE – In this Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, Indianapolis Colts assistant quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady is shown on the field before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have made it official: quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady has been promoted to offensive coordinator.

He replaces Nick Sirianni, who took the Philadelphia Eagles coaching job Thursday.

Brady had been the Colts quarterbacks coach each of the past two years after serving as Indy’s assistant quarterbacks coach each in 2018.

Brady spent the previous 16 seasons in the Canadian Football League — the first seven as a player, the last nine as a coach.

He is now the third Black offensive coordinator in the league.