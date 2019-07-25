Colts place Ware on PUP list day before camp opens

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today signed free agent center Daniel Munyer and undrafted free agent running back Aca’Cedric Ware and waived defensive end Dadi Nicolas and guard Nico Siragusa.

The team also removed wide receiver Daurice Fountain from the Non-Football Injury List and placed running back Spencer Ware on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List. Spencer Ware will count towards the team’s 90-man roster.

Munyer, 6-1, 305 pounds, has played in 16 career games (one start) in his time with the Arizona Cardinals (2017-18) and Kansas City Chiefs (2015-16). He has also appeared in one postseason contest. In 2018, Munyer played in 14 games (one start). He saw action in one game in 2017. Munyer spent time on the Chiefs practice squad in 2016. As a rookie in 2015, he spent time on Kansas City’s active roster and practice squad. Munyer appeared in one regular season game and one postseason contest as a rookie.

Ware, 6-0, 203 pounds, participated in the Colts’ 2019 Rookie Mini-Camp on a tryout basis. He saw action in 46 career games at USC and totaled 264 carries for 1,505 yards and 10 touchdowns. Ware also registered 19 receptions for 126 yards. As a senior in 2018, he appeared in 12 games and led the team with 125 carries for 825 yards. Ware also tallied six rushing touchdowns.

Nicolas, 6-3, 251 pounds, was signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on May 14, 2019. He has played in 11 career NFL games. Nicolas previously spent time with the Washington Redskins (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018) and Kansas City Chiefs (2016-17). He was originally selected by the Chiefs in the sixth round (203rd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Siragusa, 6-4, 320 pounds, was signed by the Colts as a free agent on June 4, 2019. He has previously spent time with the Green Bay Packers (2018) and Baltimore Ravens (2017-18). Siragusa was originally selected by the Ravens in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.