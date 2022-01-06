Colts place veteran safety Andrew Sendejo on COVID list

Indianapolis Colts defensive back Andrew Sendejo (42) lines up on defense during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts placed safety Andrew Sendejo on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

The safety has missed the last two games after suffering a concussion. He was a September addition to the Colts’ secondary this season, brought in to bolster the position after some injuries.

Sendejo, who’s in his first season with the Colts but has been in the league for more than a decade, has appeared in 12 games with 10 starts. He’s credited with 40 tackles, a pair of passes defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery this season.

He missed games against the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders after suffering a concussion in the Colts’ win over the New England Patriots.

The Colts need a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in order to guarantee a playoff berth.