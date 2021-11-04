Colts place safety Khari Willis on IR

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts’ defense has taken another hit.

Starting safety Khari Willis has been placed on the injured reserve list, which means he’ll miss at least the next three games. He’s been bothered by a calf injury.

Willis has started six games this season, including last Sunday’s overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans. However, he left the game in the first half and was on the field for just 16 of 73 defensive snaps.

Willis did not play in week 4 at Miami because of ankle/groin injuries.

Willis’ situation is the latest to hit the Colts’ defense.

Earlier this week, lineman Tyquan Lewis was placed on IR after sustaining a torn right patellar tendon against the Titans. The other starting safety, Julian Blackmon, was placed on IR Oct. 23 with a torn Achilles that was suffered in non-contact activity during practice.

The Colts also activated wideout Dezmon Patmon from IR and elevated safety Jahleel Addae to the active roster from the practice squad for Thursday night’s game with the New York Jets.

