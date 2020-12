INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts today placed tackle Le’Raven Clark on the Injured Reserve list.

Clark, 6-5, 311 pounds, has played in 47 career games (15 starts) in five seasons (2016-20) with the Colts. He saw action in all 12 games (three starts) this season. Clark was originally selected by Indianapolis in the third round (82nd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Clark torn an Achilles tendon in the first quarter of action this past Sunday against the Texans.