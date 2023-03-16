INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis Colts’ offense that lacked sufficient playmakers last season took a hit Thursday.

Parris Campbell, the team’s second-leading receiver in 2022, is signing a free-agent contract with the New York Giants, according to reports. It’s reportedly a one-year deal worth up to $3 million. He’s the second Colt to relocate to the Giants, following linebacker Bobby Okereke.

Campbell is just 25 and coming off the best season of his career. The 2019 second-round draft pick out of Ohio State was on the field for all 17 games, 16 as a starter, and collected 63 receptions for 623 yards and three touchdowns.

All were career highs for a player whose first three seasons were marred by injuries. Campbell appeared in just 15 games and had 34 receptions in his first three seasons while dealing with a variety of significant injuries.

Campbell made it clear he wanted to remain with the Colts, but also knew pending free agency provided a big opportunity.

“Absolutely. I love Indy. I love the city. Been here for four years,’’ he said in late December. “God willing, whatever He has in store for me I’m excited.’’

Campbell was aware the importance of having a strong showing with his expiring contract, but tried not to let that impact him on the field.

“Obviously it’s always there,’’ he said, “especially in my situation because of my injury history. But it was something I didn’t let affect me to where it was taking away from my game.’’

Campbell’s departure leaves the Colts with a thin receivers room. It includes Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin and Mike Strachan.

