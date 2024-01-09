INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is being treated for “a severe respiratory illness,’’ according to the team.

Irsay, 64, “is receiving excellent care and looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as possible.’’

The latter is a reference to Irsay’s scheduled appearance this week in Los Angeles with his Jim Irsay Band in conjunction with his traveling collection of memorabilia.

Irsay is one of the NFL’s most visible and interactive owners but has not been seen in public – or after the Colts’ games – for a few weeks. Local media have approached the team regarding his status without success.

A spokesman said over the weekend “We’re not going to comment on family matters.’’

Irsay is one of the more influential individuals in Indy and has been since the franchise relocated from Baltimore in 1984. He assumed control of the Colts in 1995 when his late father, Robert, suffered a stroke.

When his father passed away in 1997, Irsay became the NFL’s youngest owner at 37.

One of the more significant chapters in his career in his adopted city involved the construction of Lucas Oil Stadium, which opened in 2008 and hosted Super Bowl XLVI after the 2011 season.

Irsay has dealt with health issues throughout his life and has publicly discussed his addiction problems on several occasions.

He was arrested in 2014 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. In a recent interview with HBO, Irsay said he failed a field sobriety test because he was still dealing with hip surgery.

On the public side, Irsay’s charitable acts are long.

Projects include the Irsay Family YMCA, Riley Hospital for Children and Indiana University’s Irsay Research Institute. He routinely interacts with the community with donations.

