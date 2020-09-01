Colts once again will be without fullback; release Roosevelt Nix

Roosevelt Nix #33 of the Indianapolis Colts is seen during training camp at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on August 21, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The possibility of an offensive aberration with the Indianapolis Colts offense has ended.

The team has released Roosevelt Nix.

The veteran fullback was signed to a one-year, $910,000 contract in April with the intention of bolstering a running attack that ranked 7th in the NFL a year ago. Nix was an accomplished lead blocker, and earned a Pro Bowl berth in 2017 for his special teams prowess.

At the time, Frank Reich said his offense missed that lead-blocker facet last season.

“We are primarily a one-back offense,’’ he said. “We don’t change from that, but when you go back to ’18 and we had (Ryan) Hewitt and we could do a little bit of that. We just think Rosie fits that mold. Obviously he is a great special teams player, but can also help in the two-back offense.’’

The on-going evaluation of the roster apparently convinced the Colts Nix was expendable.

Also, carrying Nix on the 53-man roster would have been a dramatic change for the Colts. The last time they carried a fullback for a good portion of a season was in 2013 when Stanley Havili saw action in 13 games.

Parting ways with Nix might be an indication the Colts will carry four running backs into the season: Marlon Mack, rookie Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins.

Rosters must be trimmed to 53 by 4 p.m. Saturday.

