Colts offense explodes in Thursday night win over Jets

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Auburn is one step closer to finalizing its new master plan.

An open house was held Thursday night to show the community what's in store for Auburn over the next 20 years and get their input. Auburn's last master plan was developed back in 1987 and Amy Schweitzer, director of Building and Planning Development for the city, said that its time for a new plan since the city's priorities are very different.