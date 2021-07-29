Colts’ notebook: Ryan Kelly dealing with elbow injury

Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) warms up on the field before an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

WESTFIELD – One day after the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive line saw one of its mainstays gain long-term security, another was forced from practice early.

Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly suffered some type of injury to his left arm early in Thursday’s practice at Grand Park Sports Campus.

It occurred during 11-on-11 team drills and happened on a running play up the middle. Kelly emerged from a slew of players and was in obvious discomfort. He remained bent over for several seconds and started flexing his arm.

Eventually, trainers placed a wrap around Kelly’s left elbow and he spent the last half of the practice watching with his helmet cocked on his head. Danny Pinter stepped in and worked at center with the starting unit.

The extent of Kelly’s injury wasn’t immediately known. He was scheduled to talk with the media after practice, but that didn’t happen.

Kelly’s injury came roughly 24 hours after right tackle Braden Smith signed a 4-year, $70 million extension that ties him to the Colts through the 2025 season.

Wentz sharp

On the daily Carson Wentz Watch, the arrow was decidedly in upward mode.

Wentz completed 13-of-17 passes in 11-on-11 and 7-7 work, and only a couple of errant throws near the end of practice marred his efficiency.

One of the day’s highlights occurred when Wentz completed a deep post to Zach Pascal. He rolled out to his right, planted and delivered an in-stride pass to Pascal, who had gotten a step on nickel corner Kenny Moore II.

Wentz also showed his timing with T.Y. Hilton on a short pass to the left. Hilton went up against cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and maintained possession while crashing to the ground.

Defensive highlight

A bit of offensive misdirection went awry, and rookie defensive end Kwity Paye capitalized.

When wideout DeMichael Harris was unable to secure a deep handoff from Wentz, Paye was in the right spot at the right time. He scooped up the fumble and headed upfield for what would have been a long return for a touchdown.

Medical update

Along with Kelly, safety George Odum was unable to finish practice because of a back issue.

Roster move

The Colts signed cornerback Holton Hill. The 6-2, 196-pounder has appeared in 28 games with three starts while spending time the last three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings.

The team needs camp depth at the position with Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie still on the COVID-19 list.