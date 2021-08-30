Colts’ Nelson activated from COVID-19 list; tackle Tevi placed on IR

The following data has been supplied by the Indiana Department of Health

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 2,916 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 855,031 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

To date, 13,980 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 439 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.A total of 3,911,860 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,879,280 on Friday. A total of 12,243,743 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. Clinics are being added regularly around the state.Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic near you, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.

The Indiana Department of Health is deploying mobile clinics to the following counties this week to provide vaccinations: Benton, Henry, Jennings, Marion, Marshall, Wayne and Whitley. Additional clinics will be announced later this week.

Many of the locations also will include free COVID-19 testing. Hoosiers in the ZIP codes in which the clinics are located will receive a text message or email informing them of the locations and services offered.As of today, a total of 6,210,555 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 3,115,791 first doses and 3,094,764 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna.