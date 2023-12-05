INDIANAPOLIS — Linebacker Zaire Franklin’s impact with the Indianapolis Colts transcends being the heart and soul of their defense.

He’s their nominee for the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. That’s the most prestigious individual award available to players.

Franklin set a franchise record with 166 tackles last year and is on pace to surpass that. The 2018 seventh-round draft pick leads the Colts and is second in the NFL with 130 tackles heading into Sunday’s road test against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Franklin, though, is a multi-tasker.

Along with being the Colts’ defensive catalyst, he’s making his mark off the field.

Franklin’s foundation, Shelice’s Angels, which was named after his late mother and formed in 2019, is aimed at assisting young women in preparing them for life experiences.

“The genesis of it at its heart is really just me giving back to young women who are in situations that I was in,’’ Franklin told Colts.com. “I feel like so many times as athletes, we want to do football camps. When I pull up to a middle school, I’m talking to the young guys. They’re like, ‘Oh, who’s the best running back you played.’ It’s always stuff like that. And I love that — that’s the stuff that motivates me, keeps me going.

“But I feel like so many times, the young women are the ones that are overlooked in those communities.’’

Franklin routinely hosts workshops in Indy and Philadelphia with the objective of giving young women the necessary tools to succeed in life.

Shelice’s Angels held its third annual business academy in June. It was a two-day event partnered with the University of Michigan. Franklin also took female students from Cornwell Middle Magnet School in Philadelphia to Meta’s New York headquarters in May for a tour and question-and-answer session with the tech company’s leaders.

The NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year will be announced at the NFL Honors show prior to Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 8.

Each nominee receives up to $55,000 and the Man of the Year receives a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice.

