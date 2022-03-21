INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indianapolis Colts have their new quarterback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Matt Ryan has been traded from Atlanta Falcons to Indianapolis for a 2022 third-round pick.

Schefter tweeted that Ryan signed off on a trade to Indianapolis “because he felt like the Colts have a roster that’s built to win now.”

Ryan threw for nearly 4,000 yards in 2021, with 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. The Falcons failed to make the NFL playoffs with a 7-10 record.

Ryan replaces Carson Wentz, who was traded to Washington after 1 year in Indianapolis.